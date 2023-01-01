Play Brightcove video

Countdown to 2023 as revellers party at Astoria in Portsmouth

The UK has ushered in 2023 with revellers across the south celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Crowds returned in their thousands for the first time since Covid restrictions were brought in because of the pandemic.

Big Ben bonged in England’s capital as a crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky.

Thousands travelled to London for the capital's celebrations

While across the south, people gathered in homes, pubs and clubs to celebrate with loved ones.

At the Astoria nightclub and Tokyo Joe's bar in Portsmouth, 2000 people packed the venue for the countdown to midnight. As the bell struck hundreds were still queuing to get in.

Queuing round the block in Portsmouth

Counting down.....and celebrating the New Year Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Security was tight with drugs detection dogs and metal detectors on entry to ensure everyone was safe.

Drug detector dogs were on hand

Emergency services in the south say it was a largely peaceful night, with no reports of any major incidents.