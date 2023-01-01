Kiran Pun: Bus travellers sought as witnesses, a month after disappearance

Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun are urging anyone who was on his last-known bus journey to get in touch.

They've released an image of the 36-year-old on the number 1 bus from Farnborough to Aldershot on December 1, before he got off near the railway station just after 7.30pm.

In particular, investigators want to speak with the person at the top of the stairs in the photo, who got off the bus at the same time.

They're urging them to call 101, as they may have vital information.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation; a 21-year-old and 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot.

All five have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The further appeal comes after Hampshire Police launched an online portal for CCTV, dash cam, Ring doorbell or any other footage which may have caught Kiran's movements on December 1.

It can be found by going to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N08-PO1

Kiran Pun is 36 and from Amesbury in Wiltshire

Kiran is from Amesbury in Wiltshire. He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

DCI Adam Edwards said: "We are continuing to work hard to find out where Kiran may be, and try to piece together his movements prior to and since the last sighting at Aldershot Railway Station.

"As part of this, we have been conducting searches in Aldershot, around the area of the station, and this will continue.

"I want to appeal again for anyone with information about Kiran and his disappearance, however small it may seem to you, to get in touch with us."