Police are hunting a Mercedes driver after two police officers sustained injuries in a crash when the vehicle failed to stop in Bournemouth.

At approximately 5.25am on Sunday 1 January, officers attempted to stop a grey Mercedes GLE Coupe in Fir Vale Road. The vehicle failed to stop and made off toward Horseshoe Common.

The Mercedes sped off towards Horseshoe Common Credit: Google Maps

As the vehicle was leaving the scene, it was involved in a collision with two police officers. They sustained minor injuries.

Officers attended and carried out searches of the area to locate the vehicle and enquiries remain ongoing.

Police Constable Mark Burton, of the traffic unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved, to please get in touch.

“We believe the vehicle involved sustained damage to the driver side window and windscreen and I would ask anyone who has seen a Mercedes in the area matching the description given to contact Dorset Police.

“I am also appealing to any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity around the relevant time and may have captured any dashcam footage to assist our investigation to please get in touch.”