Pictures from Paul Jacobs/Pictureexclusive.com

The New Year’s Day Swim in the Sea has taken place at Stokes Bay in Gosport.

400 people took part in the dip, many in fancy dress, all under supervision of the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat volunteers (GAFIRS), making sure everyone was safe as the water was very cold.

Some people managed a few minutes in the water, others just a few seconds.

It attracted hundreds of spectators watching family and friends taking the plunge in the nine degree waters in the Solent.

The last time a full New Year’s Day dip took place was was in 2020, before the pandemic.

Caroline Ellis, 55, said: “It wasn’t as cold as I thought it would be, I swim three times a week, it’s really good for you and the soul.

"I came to start the new year and be with all these people.”Taylor Colbeth 21 added: “It was great, really refreshing and nice after a night out, my friend George made me come for the swim.”

Among those taking part was Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage who was spotted posing with her son Freddie in a giant banana costume.

Some people went for the full wetsuit and bobble hats, while welcomed in the New Year in fancy dress, or braved the conditions in just a bikini.

Warm wishes to everyone taking part!