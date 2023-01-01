'Thor' the Hampshire walrus stops New Year fireworks in Yorkshire

'Thor' the Calshot walrus has returned to entertain crowds- this time several hundred miles away in Scarborough.

The arctic mammal, is believed to an adolescent male was first spotted off the Hampshire coast earlier this month.

Thor in Calshot in early December

The large creature was first filmed by passers-by at Calshot in the early hours of Sunday 11 December.

Now he's popped up again - this time in the Yorkshire seaside town, where crowds gathered on New Year's Eve to photograph the rare sighting.

It's believed the walrus washed ashore at around 10:30pm and stayed the night on the cobbles of the harbour.

Thor is thought to be around eight-years-old, which is nearly adult. Experts say walrus can live to around 40.

'Thor' relaxing in Scarborough

His appearance prompted the town's New Year celebrations to be curtailed, with Scarborough Borough Council cancelling its the fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, after the organisation expressed concerns that it could cause "distress" to the mammal.

But crowds were pleased just to be able to catch a glimpse of Thor- only three walruses are believed to have been seen in the UK in the past two years.

Photographer Jamie Johnson said it was a "staggering way to end 2022"