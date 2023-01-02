A man's body has been discovered at a primary school in Oxfordshire, which is currently closed for the Christmas holidays.

Thames Valley Police, which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, reported the discovery of the body of a male on New Year's Day in the grounds of St Leonard's School in Grimsbury - a neighbourhood in the east of Banbury near the M40.

Officers were on the scene in the afternoon when the body was discovered and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Reporting the incident on social media, Thames Valley Police said: "Officers have been on scene at St Leonard’s School, Grimsbury this afternoon. (Monday, January 1, 2023)

"This is after the sad report that the body of a male has been found. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."