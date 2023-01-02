Firefighters say it's a miracle no one was killed after a car crashed at a busy roundabout in the early hours of New Years Day.

The single vehicle collision happened at the junction of the A34 and M40 in Oxfordshire.

Credit: Thames Valley Police

Crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Rewley Road attended.

The driver was found to be over twice the drink drive limit and was arrested by Thames Valley Police.

A spokesman said: "Considering the impact, miraculously the driver walked away with minor injuries when they could have quite easily killed themselves or innocent members of public.

"We can’t stress enough the dangers of drink and drug driving, including the morning after when you think you are safe to drive."

They urged people not to drink anything before getting behind the wheel, and posted a guide for those who consider driving the morning after a night out.