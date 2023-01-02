A man has died after falling from height at Brighton marina on New Year's Eve.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the tragic incident shortly after 10am on Saturday December 31.

The 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a man fell from height at Brighton Marina.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Police are preparing a report for HM Coroner, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or information to come forward.”