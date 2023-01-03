Eastleigh Football Club has asked the Vanarama National League to investigate whether their opening goal scored during their New Year's Day clash with Dorking Wanderers is a record breaker.

Striker Alfie Lloyd took the lead at the Silverlake Stadium scoring after just 7.12 seconds on Sunday 1 January.

Posting on Twitter a spokesperson for the club said: "Fastest goal in....!? "There must be a record broken here somewhere as Alfie Lloyd scores after just 7.12 seconds! "Any chance the Vanarama National League can help us investigate?"

The Spitfires scored four times during the match, with goals shared between Alfie Lloyd and Charlie Carter.

The club described the result as a 'dreamy start to 2023' as they took all three points from the visiting Surrey side.

The Vanarama National League has yet to respond to the tweet by Eastleigh FC.

But in their New Year round up of National League matches, the League said: "Eastleigh did the damage to Dorking Wanderers early.

"Alfie Lloyd’s opener in a few seconds was followed up quickly by two from Charlie Carter."