A driver has been stopped by police after travelling for 50 miles with a tyre missing.

The black BMW was stopped by Thames Valley Roads Policing officers near junction 9 on the M40 on Monday night.

Police received a call from Warwickshire regarding the car, and the driver was arrested

Posting on social media, TVP Roads Policing said: "This evening, TVP received a call from Warwickshire regarding a with its rear tyre missing.

"It had travelled approximately 50 miles when stopped near J9 M40.

"The driver was arrested for positive drugs wipe, no insurance and driving a in dangerous condition."