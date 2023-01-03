An investigation is underway after a woman in her 40s and a 17-year-old girl were found dead at a house near Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire.

Police were called to an address in Shorefield Road, Downton, just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December.

The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman were discovered. A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. "Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

More follows