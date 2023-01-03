Portsmouth FC sack Danny Cowley and Nicky Cowley after 'recent run of results'

Portsmouth Football Club have sacked both head coach Danny Cowley and assistant head coach Nicky Cowley, after what the club called a 'recent run of results'.

Danny Cowley leaves the club after 22 months in charge.

With one win in 9 matches, Pompey has dropped to twelfth place in League One.

Chief executive Andrew Cullen said: “We are desperately disappointed that, following our recent run of results, we have today made the difficult decision to part company with Danny and Nicky.

“Both Danny and Nicky have given everything to Pompey, working so hard inside and outside of the training ground with a determination to bring success – not just to the football club, but to the city of Portsmouth and the wider community.

Mr Cullen added: "Danny and Nicky both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club.

“We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do."

The club said they are now focusing on the next 24 league games still to play, with the search on for a new coaching team.