People living in the South Downs are being given a chance to buy into the ancient history of the Long Man of Wilmington.

The custodians of the hillside figure are needed to raise funds to help pay for its maintenance.

The Long Man is believed to have been in the national park since the Neolithic period and recent archaeological research suggests he was created in the 16th or 17th century.

Leanne O'Boyle, Sussex Archaeological Society said: "He could be 18th century.

"If you look back at possibly when the earliest written records of him are, he's right next to a Roman quarry. There are Anglo-Saxon finds nearby. He's so much more than the figure you see on the hill.

"It also raises far more questions about who we are as a people the stories these hills can tell that you just can't see."

The 72-metre monument is the largest portrayal of the human form anywhere in Europe.

The Long Man is made up of 770 concrete blocks. Credit: ITV Meridian

During World War Two, the Long Man was painted green to prevent enemy aircraft using it as a landmark.

On May Day, Morris dancers come to the site at the crack of dawn and Druids also used the area for their festivals.

The figure is made up of 770 concrete blocks and members of the public can 'adopt' sections of it for £30, to help preserve the Guardian of the South Downs.

James Neal, Guardian, Long Man of Wilmington said: "People can sponsor an individual concrete block, so part of the outline of the Long Man.

"The money to do that goes towards the upkeep of the site and people can come and help me when I come up. We come up about three times a year and it gets painted about every three years and we come up when it's really dry weather."