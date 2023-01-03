Two teenagers have been arrested after a man died in a road traffic collision in Wokingham.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Wokingham, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Monday, January 2, at around 8.40pm, a pedestrian and a black Toyota Yaris were involved in a collision on the A329 Reading Road at the junction of Larch Avenue. The Toyota Yaris did not stop.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died.

His family has been told and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

"Additionally, we’d ask any drivers with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the collision to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

"You can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230002192."