WATCH: RSPB footage of the search of Paul Allen's home.

A gamekeeper on a country estate in Dorset has admitted a string of animal welfare and firearms offences, a court has heard.

Paul Allen, 54, appeared before Weymouth Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to seven charges relating to his employment as a gamekeeper.

These included two of possessing part or parts of nine dead buzzards, two of failing to comply with the conditions of a shotgun certificate and health and safety regulations for not having a licence for possessing pesticide and insecticides.

Elizabeth Valera, prosecuting, told the court: "The investigation has been over a number of years.

"Back in November 2020 a dead kite was found in a field and lying close to it a dead rat was found and both were contaminated with a substance.

"Following the finding of those, an investigation then began and toxicology reports were ordered. The rat appeared to have been laced with something which has then killed the kite.

"The police began an investigation, and they went to Mr Allen's address and he was a gamekeeper at the time of a local estate."

The court heard that police went to Allen's home in March 2021 and found the remains of nine buzzards. Credit: ITV Meridian

The court heard that police went to Allen's home in March 2021 and found the remains of nine buzzards, illegally stored chemicals and the shotgun certificate breaches.

A loaded shotgun was found behind a door and ammunition for the weapon was recovered from a shed.

"He said he had left it in the kitchen where it was - and not in a gun cabinet where it should be - and he left it because of his personal circumstances," Ms Valera said.

"Police then found 55 rounds of ammunition in relation to the gun in a shed. They must also be in a gun cabinet as well."

She added: "When the police searched, they found the buzzards which were all dead. There was a small fire in the yard, and they found various remains.

"On further investigation they then find the chemicals. He was using these chemicals when he wasn't entitled to do so, and they were not under licence.

"It follows quite a pattern of how, the police say, Mr Allen was working at the time."

Tim Ryan, defending, said Allen had recently been widowed and had two teenage children.

"There is a lot going on in Mr Allen's life and he has clearly made some mistakes and also had an awful lot to put up with," he added.

The gamekeeper admitted a string of animal welfare and firearms offences, a court heard. Credit: RSPB

Allen, of Brockington, Wimborne, Dorset was told he would be sentenced on February 16 and was released on unconditional bail for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

Louise Dutton, presiding justice, told him: "We are putting your case back until February 16 back here at Weymouth.

"You must see and co-operate with the probation officer who will prepare a written report which will give us more information about you.

"You may be asked questions to help and consider whether you are suitable for a particular type of sentence.

"It is not an indication of the sentence you may be given and the court may impose any sentence the law allows, including a custodial sentence."