Police have charged a man living at an RAF base with a string of sexual offences, including 10 counts of rape.

Glenn Poyner, of RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13, West Mercia Police said.

The 34-year-old also faces seven counts of rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15.

A police statement confirming the charges read: "The charges relate to incidents that took place between 2018 and 2021 in multiple locations including in Shropshire and Worcestershire."

Poyner has been released under investigation and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court in Shropshire on January 24.