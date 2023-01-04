People living near the River Thames in parts of Oxford are being warned homes are at risk of flooding following days of heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the river and tributaries at Sandford and Radley, and 17 flood alerts remain in place for surrounding areas in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

The warning means flooding is expected in the area and that properties are at risk.

Residents are being urged to take action to protect themselves and their homes and to monitor local weather and river conditions.

Joe Cuthbertson from the Environment Agency has advice for local residents

The Environment Agency is asking people in the Sandford and Radley areas to turn off water, gas and electricity as river levels rise.

People are also urged to also avoid walking or driving through flood water.

Joe Cuthbertson from the Environment Agency said: "We ask people to take preparations in anticipation of potential problems with flooding.

"So I ask people to heed the warnings and alerts and are aware that we are in a really wet period at the moment.

People take a walk through flood water at Sandford Lock. Credit: ITV Meridian

"So there is a widespread risk of low level flooding throughout the Thames Valley.

"Whether your property is at risk of flooding from the river or the sea, there is a host of advice on what you can do to prepare, both in advance of flooding and also during periods of flooding such as now.

"It includes things like moving items upstairs, ensuring family and pets are safe, turning off gas and electricity.

"For flood alerts it's generally more awareness messages rather than being alarmed.

High water levels at Sandford Lock south of Oxford. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Making sure you don't walk or drive through flood water and being aware to your surroundings so you don't take any unnecessary risks.

"Once we get catchments like the River Thames and the rivers that flow into it, they do take some time to receed, even after the rainfall has stopped.

"And we do have rain in the forecast in the coming days.

"We expect river levels to stay high for some time now. We're not seeing risk of a major flood right now, but forecasts can change.

"So our teams keep a close eye 247 on rainfall and river levels. We have teams on the ground operating our flood defences and reducing the risk of flooding to many thousands of homes."