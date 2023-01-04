Officers investigating the disappearance of a man from Amesbury have identified a further sighting of him in Aldershot.

Kiran Pun, who has been missing since December 1, travelled to Farnborough by train before continuing his journey to the Hampshire town by bus.

The 36-year-old was seen just after 7.30pm walking from the railway station, along East Station Road, where he had got off the number 1 bus.

Hampshire Police said the last known sighting of Kiran was on the street at around 7.40pm, before he disappeared.

Kiran Pun was seen just after 7.30pm walking from the railway station along East Station Road. Credit: Google Maps/Hampshire Police

Kiran is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, in order to help officers piece together his movements on the night of his disappearance.

DCI Adam Edwards, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's Major Crime Department, said: "We have real concerns that something terrible has happened to Kiran, and we need the support of the people to help establish what has happened and where he is now.

"The considerable upset his disappearance has caused his family and his friends is difficult to convey, and we are doing all we can to try and provide them the answers they are seeking.

"If you have information, please share it with us. We are listening."

Officers investigating the disappearance have identified a further sighting of Kiran in Aldershot. Credit: Hampshire Police

DCI Edwards added: "Having walked south from the railway station along East Station Road, we have evidence of him between the junctions for St George's Road and St Michael's Road.

"Kiran is likely to have walked in one of three directions from here; South through Manor Park, north east towards the High Street or south west in the direction of Manor Walk.

"If there is any chance whatsoever that you have footage from this area, then please can we ask you take a look and save this before getting in touch with us urgently.

"I cannot overstate how significant this could be for our investigation.

"Thank you to anyone who has shared our appeals so far, or who has come forward with information, your help and support is crucial and is appreciated.

Members of the public who might have footage which could help the investigation are being asked to submit it to Hampshire Police: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N08-PO1

Five people, who have been arrested in relation to the case, have been released under investigation.