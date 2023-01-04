A police sergeant of 20 years has been struck off for having "phone sex" with a student officer and sending "flirtatious" messages to another trainee despite being warned by senior officers, a misconduct hearing has heard.

The disciplinary panel found that the Dorset Police officer had committed three counts of misconduct between April 2021 and May 2022 by pursuing the improper relationships with the officers he was directly in charge of.

The sergeant, whose identity has been banned from being reported, did not attend the hearing at the force's headquarters in Winfrith, having previously admitted the allegations and having quit the force in August 2022.

Legally qualified chairman Deni Matthews imposed the anonymity order preventing the identification of the officer and said: "The purpose is to protect the welfare of family members of the officer concerned."

The sergeant previously admitted the allegations and quit the force in August 2022.

Ruling that the officer had committed gross misconduct, he said the officer's actions had been a "discredit to the police service" and added: "These were individuals who were members of his team, he was in a position to influence their careers."

He added: "We conclude the only disposal capable of maintaining public confidence in the police service is that, had the officer not resigned, we would have imposed an immediate notice of dismissal."

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, Dorset Police's lead for professional standards, said that the sergeant's behaviour was "unacceptable".

"It is unacceptable for a sergeant in a position of authority to pursue inappropriate relationships with colleagues under his supervision and care," she said.

The disciplinary panel found that the Dorset Police officer had committed three counts of misconduct between April 2021 and May 2022. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"This officer should have known that the relationships he was forming were unprofessional, improper and an abuse of his position.

"Our officers are duty bound to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity at all times. We promote an inclusive police service for everyone and having heard the evidence presented the misconduct hearing has found him guilty of gross misconduct."

She added that the outcome of the case sent a "clear message" to the police and the public that "robust investigations" will be be carried out into anyone who is suspected of misconduct.

"The outcome of this case sends out a clear message to our officers, staff and to the public that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour and robust investigations will be carried out into anyone who is suspected of misconduct," she said.

"If you have any concerns in respect of any member of the organisation failing to uphold professional standards of behaviour, we would encourage you to please report your concerns to Dorset Police so they can be thoroughly investigated."