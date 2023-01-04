Staff at an emergency vets in West Sussex has thanked the local community for helping to raise awareness after a dead puppy was found washed up on Selsey beach.

The young dog was taken to the South Downs Emergency Vets in Chichester - who then launched an appeal to help find its owner.

Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Very sad post I’m afraid.

"Our Chichester hospital team have sadly had a deceased young dog brought in found washed up on Selsey beach.

"The puppy appears to be a white mixed breed. He is male and still has a set of retained deciduous teeth.

"He is microchipped but unfortunately the details are incorrect and he doesn’t appear to be registered as he should be.

"This is a very sad situation and there is obviously many possible scenarios.

"If anyone knows of someone missing a dog of this breed please contact us. There is also the possibility that the dog could have travelled a distance to Selsey."

The vets later posted to say that the mystery of the puppy had been solved and thanked the local community.

But they are urging pet owners to regularly check their pet's microchip details when taking on a puppy or kitten.