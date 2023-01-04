Play Brightcove video

A young woman from Dorset says her life has been transformed thanks to renovations to her home made possible by a grant of almost £30,000.

Emma Moyle, 29, who lives in Southbourne, says the improvements to her supported living accommodation have helped her bond with her housemates, enjoy her hobbies and gain more independence.

Emma said: "Everyone has social meetings around at nighttime talking to each other and we're gossiping and laughing, all of the girly things really. We didn't do that before."

The bright extension was made possible by the Talbot Village Trust which gives 40 charities a year a share of £1 million.

The extension has enabled Emma to socialise more with her housemates. Credit: Stable Family Home Trust

Christopher Lees, Trustee, Talbot Village Trust, said: "When you come to something like this, you just realise that it's not us who does things, it's actually these wonderful charities who we support, who are actually doing the good work and it humbles me to come here and see people who are really working hard to make other people's lives better."

The Talbot Village Trust works closely with the Stable Family Home Trust who have provided supported living accommodation for Emma for three years.

The staff, who are on hand 24/7, have helped her become more independent and learn new skills.

Colin Waters, CEO, Stable Family Home Trust, said: "One of the things we've really noticed is that when people came out of residential care into supported living like this, people have got very different lives, they're making much more choices about their lives and what they do and enjoying life very much.

"So we encourage people to have aspirations and we then help them to meet those aspirations."

Emma now enjoys her hobbies in the new extension. Credit: Stable Family Home Trust

Emma says the supported living accommodation has changed her life.

Emma said: "It made me much more confident and much more able to talk to people about my feelings about anything really.

"By anything, I mean cooking, cleaning my room, doing my daily tasks, going out, supporting me to go on buses, taxis and trains and it just made me be me. But a stronger version.

"I'm improving, I'm getting there and I'm really starting to show my true colours.

"It hasn't been easy for me and it's been very difficult on and off but now I'm much more relaxed, much more settled. I feel like I can do anything I want to do."

The Stable Family Home Trust supports around 50 people like Emma.

The Trust also runs day services in Ringwood and Southbourne benefitting around 100 people.

Colin added: "One of the things we've recently set up is we've got a garden centre and gift shop in Highcliffe and we've just opened a very small cafe there and so we are looking for volunteers to come and help with that. It's a brand new project so it's quite exciting."