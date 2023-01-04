Two men who stole valuable jewellery, some it very sentimental, from various homes across east Kent, have been jailed for a total of nine years.

Taylor Hudson and Stephen Baillie were responsible for a total of 10 burglaries between October and November 2022.

They targeted houses in Herne Bay, Canterbury, Blean, Whitstable, Wingham and Sandwich.

Detectives were able to link a van to earlier offences and the vehicle was spotted and stopped in Sandwich in November 2022.

The burglars were given prison sentences at Canterbury Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Taylor Hudson and Stephen Baillie were each given prison sentences of four and a half years when they admitted to conspiracy to burgle at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: "These two individuals thought that they could target addresses and steal jewellery, some of which was of great sentimental value to victims.

"Our extensive investigation showed the court the level of involvement of both of these men in these burglaries and we were delighted to be able to return stolen items in some cases.

"Kent Police will always look to hold offenders accountable for their actions and I hope that these two will take the time in prison to reflect on their life choices."