Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a teenage boy was verbally abused and assaulted while travelling on a bus in Hove.

The 15-year-old victim was on the number two bus from Shoreham towards Hove shortly before 4.30pm on Monday, 7 November.

The boy was verbally abused and physically assaulted, before getting off the bus in School Road in Hove, at around 4.30pm.

The offender is described as a white man with a chubby build, short ginger hair and beard.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: "If you recognise him, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1095 of 07/11."