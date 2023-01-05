Drivers are being warned of delays to journeys after a vehicle overturned on the M27.

Lanes have been closed to traffic temporarily whilst emergency teams deal with the incident, which is between junctions 12 for the M271 and 11 for Gosport on the westbound carriageway.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

National Highways estimates the road will fully reopen after 6pm and traffic will return to normal after 7pm.

Nearby traffic cameras show queues building on the eastbound carriageway and extremely limited traffic at all on the westbound side.

Traffic monitoring service, TomTom, reports stationary traffic for several miles on the westbound carriageway before the incident, with delays of at least 30 minutes.

Meanwhile it says the eastbound carriageway has delays of 10 minutes, with traffic back to Junction 11.