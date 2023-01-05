A contraflow system along the M20 in Kent will be removed this weekend.

Operation Brock was put in place on the 13th December to manage the flow of traffic heading across the Channel over Christmas and New Year.

It will be removed from the carriageway between Junctions 8 and 9 this Friday and Saturday night.

Diversions will be in place and the 50mph speed limit will remain though as roadworks are set to resume.

Lorries queuing in Operation Brock on the M20 near Ashford in Kent.

Simon Jones, Strategic Lead of the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) said: "Operation Brock forms part of the traffic management plan to keep the county's roads safe and to help residents, road users and businesses reach their destinations as quickly as possible.

"By being prepared and using the contraflow it has meant that Kent has kept moving during this seasonal getaway. We are very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding during this time.

"Now that the immediate risk of congestion has subsided, we are looking forward to restoring the motorway to business as usual, hopefully, at the end of this week.

"Operation Brock is of course not a long-term solution, and we will continue to raise the matter with Government. With further ministerial visits planned in Kent in 2023 there remains plenty of opportunity to discuss the unique issues the county faces."