Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old boy who's gone missing from Poole in Dorset.Jayden Carnegie was last seen at around 8.30am on Wednesday 4 January 2023 in Commercial Road.

Police say he is described as five feet four inches tall, of slim build and with brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top with a colourful design on the back, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Inspector Matt Buller, of Dorset Police, said: “We have made a number of enquiries since Jayden’s disappearance, but have so far been unable to find him.

“Due to his age, we are concerned for his welfare and need to find him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“I am hoping that someone may have seen Jayden since Wednesday morning and can help us find out where he might be.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Jayden's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230001500.