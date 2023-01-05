Play Brightcove video

The footage (above) shows a man approaching the motorcycle and moving it as a flatbed trailer is driven into position for it to be loaded onto.

Sussex Police have released footage showing a motorcycle being stolen in East Grinstead.

The red 2008 Yamaha YBR125B was taken from outside York House in St James Road, at about 9.20am on Tuesday, December 20.

The man is described as:

white

of medium build

with short hair

wearing a dark coat and jeans

Unique to this motorcycle is a dent to the top of the fuel tank and a USB charger fitted to the front.

Any relevant information or further footage of the incident can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 805 of 22/12.