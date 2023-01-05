More than £8,000 has been raised for a mother-of-three who was killed in a crash in Bracknell last month.

Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng, has been described by her friends as 'passionate and caring'.

The 38-year-old was driving a red Renault Kadjar at around 10.10pm on Saturday 17 December on Mill Lane, just north of the McDonalds’ roundabout, when she was involved in a collision with a silver Range Rover.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 35-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving above the prescribed alcohol limit.

Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng's family friends set up a go fund me page to raise money for her husband and three children aged seven, three, and nine months.

The crash involving a Range Rover happened on Mill Lane in Bracknell on Saturday 17 December. Credit: ITV Meridian

Posting on the page, family friend Emmanuel Quesie said: "Now that she's gone, he has to look after the children and work as well.

"It's going to be very, very difficult. Me and my wife we have three children together and we take turns doing that, that's already hard so we can't imagine what he's going to go through.

"He's going to need a lot of support."

Benedicta's friends Mabel Amakye, Priscilla Quesie, and Paulina Dwomoh said: "This money will allow the children to be cared for in the next few months as their father readjusts his life to take up the role of both mother and father.

"It will provide child care and resources the children need in the next few months. It cannot replace their mother but will provide much-needed support until their Dad is able to take up the role of their mother as well.

"Benedicta was a kind person who continuously thought of how best she could improve the lives of others around her. In her own small way, she was always willing to use anything she had to help others.

"She was a very caring and conscientious mother who was passionate about the holistic development of her children.

"All three of us were like sisters. Benedicta spoke to one of us almost every day. She was a very important part of our lives."