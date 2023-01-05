Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw. Report includes footage from Yellowfin Charter Brighton

Two women have been describing how they rescued a dolphin that had become stranded in some rocks at a beach in Sussex during rough seas.

Amy Walker and Carrie Warrior were on the seafront at Rock-a-Nore, Hastings when they spotted the dolphin.

The women said they were alerted to the dolphin by a flock of gulls hovering above it.

Both are good swimmers so they decided to brave the waves in a bid to free the dolphin.

Rescuer Carrie Warrior said: "Every time the tide came in we would try again, but it was quite tiring.

"We were taking it in turns at the start, and I don't know how we managed to free it in the end, it was just force and timing I think."

Amy Walker added: "It did a really big arc and then it swam off towards Bexhill and Eastbourne.

"It was just one of the most beautiful moments of my life really, because we just know we helped and we hope it's ok really."

It's not known how the dolphin became trapped in the rocks, but the rescuers battled for more than 20 minutes to release it.

Dolphins are spotted regularly along the Sussex Coast but few end up trapped or stranded.

Most are seen swimming close to the shore.

Marine experts say members of the public should always put their own health and safety first before attempting to rescue animals.