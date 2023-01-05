A man from Sittingbourne says his wife has been left in tears, cold and hungry, after being forced to wait four days in a chair for a hospital bed.

Sandra Yeman, 77, was admitted to Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham on Sunday, with suspected blood clots in her spleen.

She first called 111 as she was suffering severe abdominal pain and vomiting, but following an appointment at Minster Hospital walk in GP clinic, doctors advised her to go straight the the Medway Emergency Department.

Sandra was finally moved onto a trolley on Wednesday, but still doesn't have bedding. Her husband David says staff at the hospital told her she was the longest waiting patient they had at that time.

He said: "When I spoke to her she was in tears, in desperate pain, she's cold, she's not being fed properly.

"The staff were doing all they possibly could, but there was just too many people and too few staff.

"My wife still hasn't got a ward now. They have moved her round now into what is normally the day care centre, where each little room has six or seven patients sitting in chairs. She is now on a trolly, but there is no bedding or anything.

"There's so few staff, that some of the relatives are helping those patients who don't have any relatives with them."

David Yeman says the hospital staff are under immense pressure

David has now packed up clothes and blankets for his wife to help her keep warm.

"I hope eventually they can find a bed for her," he added.

"People will have to be taken out of the hospital to alleviate the bed situation, so that she can have a bed and receive the treatment she needs."

The hospital's Chief Executive says its emergency department is very busy at the moment and apologised to patients experiencing long waits - saying staff are doing everything they can.

David Yeman packs blankets for his wife who currently has no bedding in hospital. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Executive of Medway NHS Foundation Trust Jayne Black said: "Our Emergency Department is very busy at the moment, and we are also facing ongoing challenges in discharging patients who are well enough to leave hospital - all of which leads to longer waits than we would like for patients to be seen and admitted.

"We are currently working closely with all our partners to maximise all available capacity for our patients.

"I would like to apologise to those patients who have experienced long waits.

"Our staff are doing everything they can to ensure patients are seen as soon as possible and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work during this challenging time.

The Chief Executive of Medway NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to patients who have experienced long waits. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Patients are prioritised according to clinical urgency, so some people with minor injuries or illnesses may be waiting for a very long time.

"If you need urgent but not emergency medical care and are unsure where to go, contact NHS 111 who can signpost you to local services that may be more appropriate.

"The Trust has launched the Call 4 Concern service to enable inpatients staying at Medway Maritime Hospital, and their friends and family, to call a dedicated number 24/7 for immediate help and advice directly from a member of the Trust's Acute Response Team if they still have ongoing concerns about their own or their loved ones changing condition despite raising their concerns with the nurse in charge or doctor.

"The service can be contacted on 07799348608. Alternatively, for any other concerns please contact our PALS Team on 01634 825004 or email medwayft.pals@nhs.net."