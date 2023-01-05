South East Coast Ambulance Service has paid tribute to a young paramedic who died in a crash in Kent, on the first anniversary of her death.

Alice Clark, was travelling in an ambulance with two colleagues on the A21 near Sevenoaks on January 5 2021.

The ambulance was involved in a collision with a cement truck.

The 21-year-old had only qualified as a paramedic for South East Coast Ambulance Service in November 2021.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Today we remember Paramedic Alice Clark who tragically died a year ago today. "Our thoughts remain with her family and friends."Gone but never forgotten…"

Alice Clark, 21, at her graduation. Credit: South East Coast Ambulance Service

Following her death in January 2022, her family said: "We take solace in the fact that Alice was doing what she truly loved at the time that she passed away.

"We are so proud of her and what she achieved, and had already experienced, in her all too short life.

"We miss her dreadfully."