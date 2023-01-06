A critical incident has been stepped down across the NHS in Sussex.

The local NHS decided to declare a critical incident last Friday (30 December 2022) ahead of the New Year weekend in response to the extreme pressure being seen across services.

However, local people are still being urged to continue to use health services appropriately.

NHS services will remain in what is known as “business continuity” which means many additional measures remain in place but it does mean planned operations, procedures and appointments will be stepped back up and run as usual.

Although the system is in a better position, they say all services remain extremely busy and people may continue to experience some disruption to services over the coming weeks.

NHS Sussex Chief Medical Officer, Dr Dinesh Sinha, said: “Declaring a critical incident was a pre-emptive and necessary step over the New Year period to ensure services could continue to provide the safest possible care for local people and that staff were better supported during a very busy period.

“This has helped us put additional measures in place to improve what we call the ‘flow’ of patients through our hospitals and services, which has meant the system is now in a more stable position. However, it is important to stress that all services remain very busy and our staff are working incredibly hard to give people the best possible care.

"We urge the public to continue to use the most appropriate service for their needs and to recognise that some people may need to wait longer than you may expect or want to be seen and treated. This is necessary to allow us to see and treat everyone and to make sure our sickest patients are getting the urgent care they need.”