Watch Keith Green's daughter, Shelby Delaney, speaking about today's sentencing.

Three people convicted in connection with the stabbing of a man in Banbury have been jailed for a total of 48 years.

Keith Green was found in a back garden last February, he'd been stabbed eight times and died at the scene.

Mark Meadows, 25, formerly of Rees Court, Banbury and Travis Gorton, 20, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton were found guilty of the murder of Keith Green on February 13 2022.

Mark Meadows has been sentenced to life imprisonment (minimum term of 23 years) and Travis Gorton has been sentenced to custody for life (minimum term of 17 years).

Watch DCI Jon Capps, from Thames Valley Police Major Crimes Unit, speaking about today's sentencing.

38-year-old Louise Grieve, of Netting Street, Hook Norton, and a teenage girl who cannot be named for legal reasons were found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter.

Grieve has been sentenced to eight years behind bars while the teenage girl's sentence has been adjourned until later date.

Shelby Delaney, Keith Green's daughter, said: "At the end of it they've still got their lives. They can still talk to family, they can still breathe, live, plan their future, they're still here, my dad's not and I can't explain how that is, what that feels like."

DCI Jon Capps, Thames Valley Police Major Crimes Unit, said: "This was a horrific and senseless murder. Keith was a much-loved family man. He had children, he had a grandchild, all of whom will now have to grow up without him."

The judge said it was a vicious attack and Keith's murderers knew full well he was a father of two very young children who were sleeping in the house just yards away from the scene.