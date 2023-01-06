The family of Chris Smith, aged 41, who died following a collision on the A329 Reading Road at the junction of Larch Avenue on Monday (2 January), have released the following tribute to him:

“Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Uncle, Husband, Daddy, Brother-in-law, Son-in-law and Friend. These are all the things Chris is to us.

"He will be so missed by everyone. Our hearts are completely broken. He would be so proud and grateful to everyone who has reached out to us with their support.

"We love you so so much darling, sleep tight. All our love, forever xxxxx”

The collision took place on the A329 Reading Road at the junction of Larch Avenue. Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Wokingham, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

"Additionally, we’d ask any drivers with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the collision to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

"You can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230002192."