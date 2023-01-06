A father and son have been jailed following a violent assault on a woman in Crawley.

Richard Chapman Senior and Richard Chapman Junior had been involved in an argument at a petrol station.

They then pursued a vehicle to the Three Bridges area where, accompanied by a third unidentified man, they attacked the woman, outside her home.

Chapman Senior was arrested within days, and was convicted in June 2022, but Chapman Junior was at large until he was arrested by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit.

They both admitted the charges and appeared before Lewes Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Both men were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

DC Jenny Balmont, from Crawley CID, said the incident happened at about 10.30am on July 2, 2021.

She said: “This was a highly distressing incident carried out by a group of three hooded men carrying weapons. The victim was left with injuries and in fear of her life.

“So we are pleased that the main two men responsible, Richard Chapman Senior and Richard Chapman Junior, have both been brought to justice.

“It demonstrates our determination and teamwork to catch dangerous offenders and take them off the streets to prevent them causing further harm.”

Chapman Senior, 58, unemployed, of Carey’s Wood, Smallfield, Surrey, was arrested on July 5, 2021, and was then remanded in custody.

He admitted the charges, and was imprisoned for eight years after appearing at Lewes Crown Court on June 29, 2022.

Chapman Junior, 31, unemployed, also of Carey’s Wood, admitted the charges, and was imprisoned for four and a half years when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 12, 2022.