Rubbish could be left piling up on the streets of Ashford if the town's refuse and recycling workers agree to go on strike.

The GMB union is balloting its members for industrial action in a dispute over pay with waste contractor Biffa.

Biffa says it's implemented an above-inflation pay increase and will work closely with the council to avoid potential action.

The ballot will open in mid-January and any strike action arising would take place from February and could then lead into March and April.

GMB, the union for refuse and recycling workers, is set to ballot its members working within Ashford Borough Council for strike action.

Frank Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Not unlike our dispute with Biffa last year in Wealden, the same profit-driven employer is refusing to negotiate with its own staff's chosen union.

"That stance leaves GMB with little other choice than to take the action of all-out strike.

"In Wealden it took weeks of acrimonious action and disruption to services before common sense prevailed, but Biffa seem hell bent on making the residents of Ashford go through the same thing."

A Biffa spokesperson said: "We have already concluded 2022 pay negotiations at Ashford and an above-inflation pay increase has been implemented. We will work closely with Ashford Council to avoid any potential industrial action."