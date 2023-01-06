A man who attempted to kidnap a schoolgirl on the Isle of Sheppey has been given a 15-year extended prison sentence.

Ben Hanger, who's 31 and from Sheerness, grabbed the 11-year-old child's wrist but she was able to push him away and run to safety.

He was picked out of an identity parade by the victim and later charged with attempted kidnap. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and sentenced on Wednesday, December 21 2022.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ashleigh Carr said: "Ben Hanger has proven himself to be a very dangerous man who poses a clear risk to children. The victim in this case did all the right things and was very brave in reporting what happened. She has played a key role in putting Hanger behind bars and helping to ensure he cannot harm any other victims in the future."