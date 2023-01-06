A man has been arrested in Hastings on suspicion of drug-driving, just one day after passing his driving test.

Police stopped the driver on Thursday afternoon.

Posting on Facebook, Sussex Roads Policing said: " We've just arrested a man in Hastings on suspicion of drug-driving who, it turns out, only passed his driving test yesterday.

"This could be a record..."

Sussex Police l aunched its annual crackdown on those who get behind the wheel while intoxicated in December.

Between the 1 December and 23 December 2022 , more than 140 motorists were arrested.

Officers carried out nearly 1,700 vehicle checks and conducted 676 breath tests and 118 DrugWipe tests at stop sites across the county.

Speaking just before Christmas, Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.

“We have already charged more than 50 motorists who have got behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”