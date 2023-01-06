Three dogs who were living in a rescue centre in Oxfordshire after their owner tragically died, have found a new home together.

The trio of dachshunds aged 4, 10 and 14 were handed into the care of Blue Cross in Burford in November, after their owner passed away.

She had signed Hattie, Sophie and Phoebe over to the charity in her will, in the hope that they could stay together in their new home.

The dogs were cared for in a foster home while they waited for a new home.

But after just 20 days in the charity’s care, the team were happy to find a loving new home for the trio who headed off just days before Christmas.

Sophie loves affection according to the Blue Cross. Credit: Blue Cross

Hannah Wiltshire, Centre Manager at Blue Cross, said: “It can be hard for us to find a home for pets together, and with these being three dogs of differing ages it was even more of a challenge.

"But we knew they were very bonded and wanted to do the best we could to find them the right home and meet their owner’s request.

“Hattie was also diagnosed with vestibular which means that she has a head tilt. It doesn’t require any treatment at this moment and doesn’t cause her any pain or discomfort, but we had to find owners who were going to be understanding of the condition.

The charity says Hattie loves to come and have fuss. Credit: Blue Cross

“They’re such gentle sweet girls, who all have very different characters.

“Hattie loves to come and have fuss but is happy to go off and find somewhere comfortable to snooze.

"Sophie loves people and wants affection.

Phoebe is shy and takes time to warm to new people but if she classes you as a friend then she is wanting to be up and close to you all the time.

Phoebe has been described as shy by the charity. Credit: Blue Cross

“It’s great that we were able to find them a new home so soon and in time for Christmas.

“For owners who may be worried about what would happen to their pet in the future, Blue Cross has our Pet Peace of Mind service.

"This means we will take the animal into our care and find them a new home should the owner pass away before their pet."