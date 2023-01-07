A man convicted of manslaughter after running over a woman in Bournemouth has been jailed.

Shaun Hall, who's 40 and from Derby, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after earlier being convicted of manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court.

Police say that in October 2021 Hall arranged to meet a man in Queens Road. Hall was driving a black Audi A4. Hall snatched a container from the man and drove away with the passenger door still open.

The next day, 23 October, the same man was in Suffolk Road with a group of people, including the 40-year-old Clare Gafan. He noticed the same Audi drive down the road. The man went to speak to the driver about the incident the previous evening.

As Hall - who was stationary in his car - noticed the man approaching him, he accelerated and drove towards the group. All apart from Ms Gafan were able to leap out of the way. The car hit her and she sustained life-threatening injuries - and was taken to hospital for treatment. She in hospital on Monday 25 October 2021

Hall drove away from the scene and did not stop or notify the emergency services of the incident.

Dorset Police then received a report from the ambulance service and a full investigation was launched by detectives into the circumstances of the collision.

Meanwhile, Hall drove out of Bournemouth and because his car was damaged, parked in a secluded car park where he waited until darkness to travel out of the county.

Following enquiries, Hall’s black Audi A4 was located and stopped in the Northamptonshire area in the early hours of Sunday 24 October 2021 and he was arrested.

A 42-year-old woman from Derby who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released from the investigation without charge and will face no further police action.

Hall also admitted a dwelling burglary in Southampton that was committed between 15 and 18 October 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison for that offence. This sentence will be served consecutively to his jail term for the manslaughter offence.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Clare who sadly died following the collision.

"This incident was the subject of a detailed investigation, which allowed us to piece together what happened both during the collision and in the days leading up to it.

"The deliberate actions of Hall had fatal consequences for Clare and he showed no regard for what happened by leaving the scene in the way that he did. I am grateful for the efforts of the investigation and prosecution team in ensuring Hall faced justice.”

A statement from Clare’s Gafan family reads: "Losing Clare has been hard for all of us and left a huge hole in our lives. Clare was an incredibly special woman who had a family that loved her unconditionally.

"Clare did not have a bad bone in her body. She had the biggest heart and would never have caused harm to anyone. She was loving, caring, funny and crazy, which is why we all loved her. She would always try and spread positive energy no matter what mood she was in, and she would always put other people before herself. This was true to form when we discovered that she had opted to donate her organs upon her death. She was truly selfless."