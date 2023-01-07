Play Brightcove video

Watch video of a part of the pursuit. Credit: Surrey Police

A dangerous driver who crashed his car outside a hospital before being arrested will now spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

Shortly after midnight on 28 November, disqualified driver Charlie Wall, 27, of Vale Road, Ash Vale, was flagged to pull over by officers after being seen acting suspiciously. Wall failed to comply and instead fled the scene at high speed, triggering a police pursuit.

The chase came to an end after Wall crashed his vehicle outside of Frimley Park Hospital, where he then tried to escape on foot. Fortunately officers caught up with him and he was subsequently arrested.

Charlie Wall Credit: Surrey Police

At Guildford Crown Court on 5 January, Wall pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of a community order and breach of suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for 5 years and 3 months, with the added requirement for an extended re-test.

Investigating Officer, PC Adam Grindlay, said;

"Speeding and dangerous driving are both part of the 'fatal 5' - those that cause the most deaths on UK roads. The outcome of this incident could have been a lot worse and Mr Wall is lucky that no-one was injured by his actions. Officers from our roads policing unit are on the roads 24/7, 365 days a year, so if you are willing to drive dangerously, chances are we will catch you."