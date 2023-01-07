Man rescued from van by fire crews after crash

A man trapped in a van had to be rescued following a crash involving a tractor on the A34 yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene during rush hour where they found a Luton van blocking the A34 and a tractor on its side. The person was saved after crews removed the van door and rammed the dashboard.

The crash scene Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (Official)

Emergency services were called to the scene during rush hour Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two crews from Rewley Road Fire Station and the Rescue Tender from Kidlington Fire Station were mobilised. They removed the door using hydraulic equipment. South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust were also on the scene and dealt with another casualty.