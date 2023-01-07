A man and a woman have been jailed for sexual offences against children committed in Kent more than 35 years ago.

Richard Winfield carried out indecent assaults on two children in the late 1970s and early 1980s in the Ashford area. Pauline Winfield took part in the offences against one child.

The offences against the first victim took place in the late 1970s, when the victim was less than 10 years old.

The offences against the second victim took place in the early 1980s, when the victim was in their teens.

The Winfields, both of White Horse Lane, Canterbury, were arrested in 2018 after the victims contacted police. Charges were made in April 2020 after officers tracked down witnesses who corroborated parts of the victims' evidence.

Richard Winfield was convicted of multiple counts of indecency with a child and indecent assault following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Pauline Winfield was convicted of multiple counts of indecency with a child.

Richard Winfield, 90, was jailed for 10 years and Pauline Winfield, 82, was jailed for five years, on Friday 6 January 2023.

Detective Constable Antony White, Kent Police's investigating officer, said: "I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, for coming forward and informing police, and for giving evidence when the Winfields refused to admit their criminal actions.

"I hope this case sends out a message that there is no time limit on justice and we will bring before the courts anyone who would commit despicable offences like these."