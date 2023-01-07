Police search nature reserve for missing 93-year-old in dressing gown

Police are searching a nature reserve in Berkshire for a pensioner who has gone missing in his dressing gown.

93-year-old Sidney Box was last seen at 8:30pm on Thursday evening (5 January) at his home in Earley.

A search has been ongoing since he was reported missing, and has been focusing on the area around Earley, including the Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve.

Volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and dog teams are also assisting in the search

Police are also asking for the public's help to find the pensioner, saying there has been considerable time between when he was last seen and when the report was made.

Sidney is believed to be wearing a dressing gown which is black with a red stripe, and a blue jumper with grey trousers underneath.

He is known to spend time in Reading.

A search is ongoing involving Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and dog teams.

If you see Sidney or have any information that might help us find him, please make a report on our website or in an emergency, call 999, quoting reference number 513 of 6 January.

Posting on social media a spokesperson for Bracknell and Wokingham Police said: "If you see him please call 999 quoting reference 0513 of the 06/01/23.

"There is nothing to suggest he poses any risk to the public."