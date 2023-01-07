Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 80s was found dead in the road in a Surrey village.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Dormansland near Sussex, to reports of a man collapsed in the road just after 9:45pm on Friday. (6 January)

Police and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Officers say they are still trying to locate his next of kin.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and are asking you to get in touch if you have any information that may assist our investigation.

"Were you were travelling along High Street, Dormansland on Friday evening, as a driver, rider, or pedestrian, between 9pm and 9.45pm?

"Do you have any helmet or dashcam footage that may have captured vital information?

"Did you see or hear anything that you think we should know about?"

You can contact police on 101, or if you don’t wish to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.