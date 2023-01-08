Man arrested after woman reported being raped in Ashford underpass on New Year's Day
Detectives investigating a reported rape in Ashford have made an arrest.
At around 12.30am on Sunday 1 January, a woman was reportedly raped in an underpass between Station Approach and Torrington Road.
Kent Police initially released CCTV of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.
On Friday 6 January, detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of rape.
He has since been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continue.