Man arrested after woman reported being raped in Ashford underpass on New Year's Day

Credit: Google Images

Detectives investigating a reported rape in Ashford have made an arrest.

At around 12.30am on Sunday 1 January, a woman was reportedly raped in an underpass between Station Approach and Torrington Road.

Kent Police initially released CCTV of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

On Friday 6 January, detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continue.

Pedestrian critically injured in Tunbridge Wells after being hit by VW van
Jeremy Clarkson closes controversial restaurant at Diddly Squat farm