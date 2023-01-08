Pedestrian critically injured in Tunbridge Wells after being hit by VW van

A 75-year-old man has been critically injured after he was hit by a van in Tunbridge Wells

The incident happened on Culverden Down shortly after 5.15pm on Saturday 7 January.

He was hit by a white Volkswagen Transporter van, close to the entrance to the football stadium.

Police say spectators would have been leaving the Tunbridge Wells FC V Erith Town match and may have witnessed something significant.

Officers attended and arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He remains in custody pending further enquiries.