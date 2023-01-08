Thames Valley Police are stepping up their search for 93-year-old Sidney Box, missing from his home in Reading for three days.

The pensioner, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at around 8.20pm on Thursday evening in Silverdale Road, Earley.

Officers have been searching the local area, including the Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve.

Sidney, who goes by the name Donald or Don, is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black/dark grey dressing gown with thin red stripes running horizontally, and grey trousers.

He is known to walk with a slight limp and it is possible he is not wearing shoes

Superintendent Adrian Hall said: “Sidney’s disappearance is completely out of character, and naturally, given the passage of time, the weather conditions, and the clothing he was wearing, we and his family are extremely concerned for his wellbeing.

“Volunteers from the Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue team have been supporting officers and our specialist search team, along with Police Drones in the search.

“Leaflet drops and house to house enquiries have been ongoing in the local area, including Silverdale Road, Kenton Road, Raggleswood Close and we have been conducting a focused and thorough search of the Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve.

Lakes at Maiden Erlegh nature reserve are being searched

“We have no information that suggests that he would have left the area, although we do know he was a former GWR rail worker.

“Although aware that were rail strikes, I would extend my appeal to anybody that have been in or near to local train stations to please alert us to any possible sightings.

Searches are being focused on Silverdale Road, Kenton Road and Raggleswood Close Credit: Google maps

“It may be that Sidney has taken shelter from the weather, and so I would again appeal to anybody in the local area to please check outbuildings and parked cars.

“I would also ask anybody who was in the Wilderness Road area around 8.10am on Friday (6/1) or Ryhill Way around 7pm also on Friday to please check dash-cam and CCTV and get in touch if you think you have any footage or images of Sidney.

“Despite all of our efforts so far, and calls from members of the public, we have had no confirmed sightings of Sidney since his disappearance.

“Sidney’s family are local to Earley, and they continued to be supported by officers.

Yesterday, Sidney's daughter pleaded for the public's health in finding her father.

She said “We are really, really concerned. He is 93, frail and just recently diagnosed with dementia but this is completely out of character.

“We just can’t understand why nobody has picked up on the fact that he is potentially only wearing a dressing gown."