A van driver has been arrested following a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

The 59-year-old man died following the accident in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, at 5.45pm on Saturday.

A 26-year-old man from the West Sussex town has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, according to Sussex Police.

Police appealed for witnesses, adding: “Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 59-year-old man from Bognor was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next-of-kin have been informed and will be supported from specially trained officers.

“The coroner has also been informed.

“A 26-year-old man from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs, and remains in custody.”