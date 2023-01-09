Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Harry Acton reports from Southampton.

People across the south east are being urged to donate blood this year, as vital stocks run low.

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued the appeal, warning that increased demand from hospitals and a lower number of donors than usual is putting pressure on the system.

It says stocks of O and B negative are particularly low and they need to be urgently replenished.

Across the region there are currently hundreds of appointments that need to be filled across multiple sites.

In Southampton they have 300 slots available in the next four weeks alone, with seasonal illness leading to cancellations and no-shows.

Watch: Claire Alexander, Centre Manager at Southampton's Donor Centre details the current situation.

More than half of donors who cancelled their appointments over the last seven days cited sickness as the reason in a survey.

December saw the highest number of cancelled appointments of winter so far, around 16% more than in November.

For every two appointments that went ahead, one more was cancelled at short notice, which the NHS then had to try to refill.

There is also concern that public transport travel disruption could be putting some people off booking an appointment to donate, as many of the NHS' Blood Donor Centres in England are based in city or town centres.

For those who rely on treatments such as blood transfusions, the warning from the health service leaves them concerned.

Matthew Burke was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia and says blood transfusions allow him to live a normal life.

It would be 'catastrophic', he says, to not have access to this treatment.

Watch: Matthew Burke tells ITV Meridian about the importance of blood donations.

It's a fear echoed by Hayley King, whose daughter Cianna was diagnosed with the same condition at just 3 days old.

Cianna relies on a blood transfusion when she has a crisis, which means if this treatment wasn't available it could leave her in a potentially life-threatening situation.

Speaking with ITV Meridian, Hayley praised the NHS and the people who donate blood to help others.

"I know that in the circumstance where Cianna needs a blood transfusion, that is the only thing that will save her life.

"And so, to know that there is a shortage is very scary for us.

"We know that there is always something there to help her... but to think there could be an occasion where they might not be is really scary."

Watch: Hayley King, Founder of Cianna's Smile.

NHS Blood and Transplant admits that winter is always a challenging time for blood stocks. Every year the service sees its annual low point in the first week of January.

Usually there are around six or more days of blood stocks available across the country at any given time.

The NHS needs around 6,000 units of blood each day to care for patients in England alone, which is why more donations are needed.

David Rose, Director of Donor Experience at NHS Blood and Transplant said: "Make a New Year's Resolution to Give Blood and save three lives. Please book an appointment to donate in the next few days and weeks.

"We are seeing higher than usual cancellations by donors due to seasonal illnesses and holiday disruption. If you are fit and well, please keep your appointment to help us build stocks.

"We particularly need O and B negative donors in the next few days and weeks to urgently increase supplies. If you are one of those donors and you don't have a booking, please call us and we will find you a space.

"We might need to move the appointments of donors with other blood types to accommodate this, which will be frustrating for them, but it's a necessary step to ensure that we can keep supplying hospitals with the right type of blood."